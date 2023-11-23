Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $32,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after acquiring an additional 773,885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,611,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,518.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after buying an additional 496,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 310,230 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

