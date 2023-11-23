Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,293 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $34,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

