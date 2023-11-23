Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 92,844 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,844 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $31,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

