Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,436 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $33,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after purchasing an additional 526,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 409,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.