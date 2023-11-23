Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 87,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AMP opened at $350.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

