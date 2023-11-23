Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $35,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $272.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.26. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $256.33 and a one year high of $294.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

