Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 1,154,111 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,111 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 4.46% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $31,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 129,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $32.87 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $609.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.