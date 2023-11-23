Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $28,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VCR stock opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $297.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.86.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

