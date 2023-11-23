Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,326 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 6.22% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $30,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FVAL opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

