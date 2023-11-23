Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073,727 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.74% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $29,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after buying an additional 71,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,221,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.