Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,208 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.47% of Otis Worldwide worth $171,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,981,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,483,000 after buying an additional 502,437 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,098,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,793,000 after purchasing an additional 585,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $84.94. 1,003,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,698. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.