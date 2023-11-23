Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stake Lessened by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,497 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $29,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1509 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

