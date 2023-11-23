Paul A. Rayner Purchases 25,500 Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £8,670 ($10,846.99).

Speedy Hire Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON SDY traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 34.05 ($0.43). The company had a trading volume of 1,946,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.66. The company has a market capitalization of £157.26 million, a PE ratio of 902.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Speedy Hire Plc has a one year low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 43.45 ($0.54).

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

