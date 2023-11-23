PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 296,348 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.61% of PayPal worth $445,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,461,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,275,000 after buying an additional 2,982,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.34. 11,456,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,531,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

