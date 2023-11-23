PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.50 Per Share

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 528 ($6.61) on Thursday. PayPoint has a 12-month low of GBX 372.50 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 585.75 ($7.33). The company has a market cap of £383.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,058.80, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 535.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 497.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles purchased 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £6,637.41 ($8,304.03). Insiders have acquired 1,257 shares of company stock valued at $688,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

