PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCTI

PCTEL Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $133.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

(Get Free Report)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.