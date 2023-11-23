Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.03. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

