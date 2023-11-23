PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

