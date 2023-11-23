Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $8.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,542 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $21,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

WOOF opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.30. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

