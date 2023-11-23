Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 705,682 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Pfizer worth $229,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. 19,230,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,769,844. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

