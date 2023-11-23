Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,775,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 524,885 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pfizer worth $431,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.32. 19,230,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,769,844. The firm has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

