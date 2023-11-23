PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

PFSW opened at $7.49 on Monday. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in PFSweb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,545,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,729,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

