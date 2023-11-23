Philip Blake Hodge Acquires 17,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$512.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.44.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.