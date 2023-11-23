PHP Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:PPHP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PHP Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PPHP stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $159,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $699,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,533,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies in Africa. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

