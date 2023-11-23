Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) versus LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Head to Head Comparison

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -47.75% -54.52% -41.73% LifeMD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85 LifeMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Phreesia and LifeMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $37.15, indicating a potential upside of 138.17%. Given Phreesia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than LifeMD.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and LifeMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $280.91 million 3.07 -$176.15 million ($2.86) -5.45 LifeMD $135.81 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

LifeMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

Summary

Phreesia beats LifeMD on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. The company sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

