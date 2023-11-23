Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,181 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.30% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $627,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

PXD stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.25. 1,613,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $258.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

