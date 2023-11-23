PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 108,862 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $84,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $511.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

