PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,578 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $87,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

PULS stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

