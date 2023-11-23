Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,182,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 10.91% of Polaris worth $747,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 1,473.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $49,002,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $19,887,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.77.

Polaris Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PII traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 338,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.69. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.