PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

PPG opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.14. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

