Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Releases Earnings Results

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Down 6.3 %

Pressure BioSciences stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Pressure BioSciences has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

