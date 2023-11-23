Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

IPDN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

