Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 138.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

