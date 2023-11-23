Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reduced by Analyst

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE:DB opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

