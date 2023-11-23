Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lindsay Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lindsay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

LNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

LNN stock opened at $121.41 on Thursday. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3,576.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 195.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

