Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sigma Lithium Co. Cut by Cormark (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGML. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

