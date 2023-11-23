Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sutter Gold Mining Inc Cut by Analyst (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Sutter Gold Mining Stock Up ∞

CVE:SGM opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.03.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.16).

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

