Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.