QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Holdings Boosted by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the quarter. QCR makes up 2.9% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 0.86% of QCR worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QCR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in QCR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,769. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $854.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.98.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,864. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,133 shares of company stock worth $104,517 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

