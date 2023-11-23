QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by California First Leasing Corp

California First Leasing Corp lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.3% of California First Leasing Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. California First Leasing Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $127.50. 6,649,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,740,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

