QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,946,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,159,483 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,064,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $127.50. 6,649,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,740,207. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

