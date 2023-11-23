Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.