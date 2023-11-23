Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $118.60 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $116.38 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average is $139.67.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

