Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Envista (NVST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Envista (NYSE: NVST):

11/16/2023 – Envista is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Envista had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Envista had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Envista had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Envista was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

11/1/2023 – Envista had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Envista had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Envista had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Envista had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $30.00.

Envista Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Envista Holdings Co alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Envista

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

In other news, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance purchased 5,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,163.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.