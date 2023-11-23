Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RCON opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

