Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ralph Lauren Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.49 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.97.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after buying an additional 700,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,549,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,756,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.