Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH):

11/21/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/9/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $13.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 95.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 262,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 128,450 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 338,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $1,824,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

