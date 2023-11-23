Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report released on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

