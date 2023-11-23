Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

FedEx stock opened at $256.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.