Robert F. Dozier Acquires 2,353 Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Dozier bought 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $16,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,935.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Homes Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UHG opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. United Homes Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.

